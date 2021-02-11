JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities on Thursday were trying to determine what sparked an apartment fire that left a young brother and sister dead.

The blaze broke out in the home on Martin Luther King Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. After gaining entry, they found the children.

An 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her 8-month-old brother was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he died a short time later. Authorities were awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Their mother and a 6-year-old boy got out of the unit before firefighters arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities have not released any names.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force was investigating what caused the fire.

