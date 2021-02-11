ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to abduct her two sons, according to Albuquerque police.
They said the boys - ages 3 and 6 - were found safe at a motel Wednesday.
Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday after Clorisa Renee Covington took the two boys without permission after their dental appointment despite the children being in a state protective care program.
Covington doesn’t have custody of the two boys and will be facing criminal charges, police said.
It was unclear Wednesday if she has a lawyer yet.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.