FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Authorities have applied for an arrest warrant for the suspect in a homicide at a Cape Cod motel earlier this week, prosecutors said Thursday.

Cleber O. Mariano Jr., 33, of Falmouth, is wanted in connection with the killing of Danielle Taylor, 30, of Mashpee, at the CapeWind Waterfront Resort in Falmouth on Monday, according to a statement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Mariano is being held in a Rhode Island jail. Since he has indicated a refusal to waive extradition the district attorney’s office is seeking a Governors Warrant which will force the return of the defendant to Massachusetts to stand trial, O’Keefe said.

He faces charges including murder and assault with intent to murder, authorities said. It could not immediately be determined if he had an attorney.

Falmouth police responded to the hotel just before at about 7 p.m. Monday for a well-being check, authorities said in a statement.

Responding officers found Taylor on the floor unconscious, according to the statement. A second victim was found on a bed with injuries to his neck and hand.

