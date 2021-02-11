President Biden has refused to rule out using executive action as a way to circumvent Congress and enact tougher gun restrictions, The White House signaled Thursday.

Asked whether Mr. Biden will resort to executive action, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden has yet to settle on a strategy for advancing his vision on guns.

“First I will say that the president addressing gun violence in the country and putting in place additional safety measures is something that the president has a personal commitment to, and his history on this issue is evidence of that,” she said. “He has obviously taken on the NRA twice and won and he is happy and eager to do that in the future.”

During the 2020 presidential race, Mr. Biden touted the lead role he played in passing the 1994 assault weapons ban and the Brady background check bill.

Mr. Biden has issued a series of executive actions since taking office and is facing mounting pressure to do something about cracking down on guns.

