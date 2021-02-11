A North Carolina man was charged with threatening to kill President Biden, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, of Gastonia, North Carolina, is charged with one count of threatening the President of the United States. He faces up to five years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Mr. Reeves called the White House switchboard several times between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 to make angry threats against Mr. Biden and other lawmakers.

A White House switchboard operator alerted the Secret Service that Mr. Reeves made the threatening calls, according to court documents.

“I am going to [expletive] kill you all, [expletive] the White House,” he allegedly said in one phone call. “I am going to chop your heads off.”

In another call, Mr. Reeves allegedly threatened to kill members of Congress.

During another call, he told the Secret Service to “come pick him up and take him to the White House so he can punch the president in the face, sit in his chair, and stay there until he dies,” prosecutors said.

When a Secret Service agent contacted Mr. Reeves about the calls, he called the agent back several times throughout the day and repeated the threats, according to court documents.

“I’m going to come kill the president, I’m going to kill the Secret Service because I own this whole plant,” he said in a phone call to Secret Service Special Agent Scott Jensen, prosecutors said.

On the same day, Mr. Reeves also called the U.S. Capitol Police switchboard and made similar threats.

Mr. Reeves, who was arrested last week, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday. The judge ordered him to be held in custody until his next court appearance.

