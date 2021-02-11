David Schoen, former President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer, on Thursday said the Senate trial should be wrap up quickly because there’s a lack of evidence the accused did anything wrong.

“It tears the country apart,” Mr. Schoen told Fox News. “It had nothing to do with President Trump, but they want you to believe that it did.”

The case could go to the senators, who act as the jury in an impeachment trial, as soon as Friday, Mr. Schoen said.

House impeachment managers prosecuting the case against the former president claim he incited an insurrection on Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the counting of the electoral votes that named President Biden the winner.

The Democratic lawmakers are expected to wrap up their arguments on Thursday.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers will then present their defense beginning Friday. Senators speculate the trial could wrap up over the weekend.

“Tomorrow is our opportunity to go. It’s when we start to present our case and give answers,” Mr. Schoen said.

He said the Democrats are creating a “movie” but have failed to show a connection to Mr. Trump.

“It’s offensive, quite frankly,” Mr. Schoen told reporters.

Forty-four GOP senators voted earlier this week that an impeachment trial against a president who is no longer in office is unconstitutional, suggesting the House Democrats will fall short of the 67 senators needed for conviction.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.