MACON, Ga. (AP) - Police in middle Georgia are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of three other men on Sunday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday that it has issued an aggravated assault warrant for 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman of Macon.

The shooting took place Sunday evening in south Macon. Deputies found that a 23-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man had all been shot after a fight. The 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and critically wounded.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.