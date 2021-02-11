ST. LOUIS (AP) - A funeral home van carrying a woman’s body was stolen Thursday in north St. Louis County County when the driver stopped at a convenience store and left it running, police said.

The white cargo van belongs to William C. Harris Funeral Directors. St. Louis County police said the 2012 Nissan NV1500 has a license plate 5MDX73, and a green wreath with the letter H on the back.

A woman’s body was inside the van, which was taken from a Quik Trip parking lot, county police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in a statement. He declined to provide more details.

