WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - Law enforcement officials investigating a police shooting that wounded an armed woman at a Rib Mountain hotel last month say the suspect has been arrested.

The Wausau Police Department said in a release Thursday the Jan. 14 incident started after a 35-year-old woman, from Emmet, showed a firearm when she was asked by hotel management to leave for overstaying her welcome. After six hours of negotiation, three officers from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Officers encountered the suspect carrying a semi-automatic handgun in a hallway, Wausau police said.

When the suspect turned to face police with the gun in both hands and ignored orders to drop the weapon, police fired a less than lethal round that struck the woman. She allegedly raised the firearm and pointed in the direction of law enforcement, who fired their guns multiple times. The suspect was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is facing preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and criminal trespassing. A probable cause hearing is scheduled Friday.

The Marathon County officers involved are Patrol Lt. Mart Wagers, Deputy Sheriff Kyle McMullen and Deputy Sheriff Nathan Olig.

