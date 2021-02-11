A new poll from the American Enterprise Institute’s Survey Center on American Life has revealed predictable sentiments that suggest Americans themselves are uneasy with their politics and other matters in these turbulent times. But there was also some reassuring news.

“Americans remain firm in their belief that American culture and the American way of life are superior to others. More than half (53%) of Americans say that the world would be much better off if more countries adopted American values and the American way of life,” the poll analysis reported.

“There is even greater agreement among the public that the U.S. has always been a force for good in the world. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Americans agree,” the analysis said, also noting that 45% of the public “believe that God has granted the country a special role in human history.”

See more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

REPUBLICANS MULL McMULLIN

An alternative Republican Party is taking shape under the direction of Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who ran for president in 2016 as an independent and was founder of the nonprofit group Stand for the Republic. He’s still in the game. Mr. McMullin hosted a Zoom get-together this week for over 120 former Republican officials to discuss forming a “breakaway anti-Trump third party” that espouses “principled conservatism,” according to Reuters and The Daily Mail.

“The plan would be to run candidates in some races but also to endorse center-right candidates in others, be they Republicans, independents or Democrats. Names reportedly under consideration for a new party include the Integrity Party and the Center Right Party,” the report said.

Mr. McMullin himself — a “conservative independent” at the time — led one presidential poll in Utah four years ago, besting Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Mr. Trump warned that the McMullin campaign could “compromise” the GOP in the state. Mr. McMullin, in turn, accused Mr. Trump of running “a bigoted, sexist campaign” and shrugged off reports that the Trump campaign had called him a “nobody,” among other things.

“I’m a nobody they say. I’m proud to be a nobody. This isn’t about me, this is about the principles that this country was founded upon, that’s what I’m fighting for,” Mr. McMullin said at the time.

He’s now joined the fight once again.

“Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy. The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new,” Mr. McMullin said this week.

SCHOOL DAZE

Gee, is the honeymoon already over? It was CNN prime-time anchor Jake Tapper himself who has pointed out that President Biden is now “backtracking” on his pledge to get American children back in their schools during the first 100 days of his administration.

“Why haven’t any House Democrats followed the science and spoken out against Joe Biden’s broken promise? Because like Biden, they aren’t ‘willing to say or do anything to side with health officials when they are in conflict’ with their teachers union donors,” declares Mike Berg, deputy communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee is now tracking the negative coverage of Mr. Biden’s wobbly policy which includes such adjectives as “pathetic” and “slippery.”

The Associated Press noted that “the Biden administration has caught some real criticism on this issue,” while The Wall Street Journal declared that “teachers unions roll over Biden” and Politico cited “a big Biden backtrack on school openings.”

A MOST ADMIRABLE VALENTINE

A round of applause — and a bouquet of red roses — to Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave, author of “Love & Peace: 37 Eternal Reflections” a gem of a book which offers calm and genuine messages of love, resilience and enlightenment from Winston Churchill, William Penn and Buddha, among others.

The striking pages in this petite volume showcase 16th-century illuminated manuscript borders and select photography. Mrs. de Borchgrave is also the author of six other books.

Which brings us to Valentine’s Day. She has donated 57,000 copies of her book to 102 hospitals and hospices in recent days, along with those which tend to ailing children, along with wounded warriors and their families.

“I hope with all my heart that ‘Love & Peace’ will bring comfort during these challenging times for so many,” Mrs. de Borchgrave tells Inside the Beltway.

Find her continuing outreach at LightofHealingHope.org. The author, incidentally, was married to the late Arnaud de Borchgrave, a foreign correspondent for Newsweek over many dangerous decades who later served as executive editor of The Washington Times and United Press International, and was a founding member of Newsmax Media.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Willowdale, a stone farmhouse built in 1832 on 32 acres near Charles Town, West Virginia. Four bedrooms, two baths, multiple formal gathering rooms, study, four fireplaces, original floors and woodworking; 3,726 square feet. Chef’s kitchen, luxury baths, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous views, in-ground pool, stone patio, porch, stone cottage, ice house, barn. Priced at $1.19 million through DandridgeRealtyGroup.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 73% of U.S. adults believe that the U.S. “has always been a force for good in the world.”

• 69% agree that “American democracy serves the interests of only the wealthy and powerful.”

• 62% say they are “proud to be an American.”

• 53% say “the world would be much better off if more countries adopted American values and the American way of life.”

• 48% believe “the political system is stacked against conservatives and people with traditional values.”

• 45% “believe that God has granted the country a special role in human history.”

Source: A Center for American Life survey of 2,016 U.S. adult conducted Jan. 21-30 and released Thursday

• Happy Valentine’s Day and thanks for reading Inside the Beltway.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.