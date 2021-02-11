President Biden said Thursday that he thinks some minds might have been changed about the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“I think the Senate has a very important job to complete and my guess is some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know,” Mr. Biden said at a White House meeting with senators who were there to talk infrastructure.

The president said he didn’t watch any of the impeachment trial live but that he saw news coverage. He did not answer shouted questions about whether he thinks a conviction is possible.

Mr. Biden and the White House have studiously tried to ignore the trial, saying the president is focused on his early agenda items and Cabinet nominees.

“My job is to deal with the promises I made,” the president said. “And we all know we have to move on.”

Mr. Trump stands accused of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The House impeachment managers played at-times graphic footage of the attack as they made their case to senators this week.

Senate Republicans said the footage was striking but that Mr. Trump is still unlikely to be convicted, which would require a two-thirds majority in the evenly-divided chamber.

Mr. Trump‘s team argues it’s not constitutional to try a former president on an impeachment charge.

