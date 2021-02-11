GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Law officers say they’ve seen a rising amount of counterfeit - and potentially deadly - pills being sold as Xanax in the Greenville area.

The pills often contain a deadly drug, Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson said.

There have been two overdose deaths and a number of overdoses in which the person survived, The Greenville News reported.

“These pills are dangerous. I cannot stress the level of risk to anyone who purchases these pills,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “The drug potency can never be known. We know death, coma and related health risks have occurred with this clandestine creation.”

The pills vary in color from from golden to green, authorities said.

Investigators say they’re aware the drugs have been offered for sale on the dark web across the U.S.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.