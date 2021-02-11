By - Associated Press - Thursday, February 11, 2021

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Essex Junction, police said.

Police were called to the collision at an intersection at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian, Siobhan Mayer, 60, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Mayer stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.

