RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve charged two people in the killing of a woman and her unborn child.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, were arrested following a traffic stop in Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the body Brittany Smith, 28, was in a bag found near the Neuse River Trail. Detectives said the initial cause of death appears to be strangulation.

Authorities said that many aspects of the case remain under investigation. They include a possible motive and whether Smith knew Johnson and Trevathan.

Smith was reported missing last week. Authorities said that she and her boyfriend had been living in a tent in someone’s backyard.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said detectives had worked “around the clock” to find Smith. And this type of case can take its toll, he said.

“No one deserves to have their life taken, for it to end the way this one ended,” Baker said. “We’re law enforcement officers, but we’re human, too.”

