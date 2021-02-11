Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday witnesses could be called during former President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial.

“We have given the House managers a free hand and they said to us, ‘We aren’t sure we want [witnesses] but we reserve the right,’” the New York Democrat told reporters.

“They will make that decision after the opening arguments of both sides,” he added.

House Democrats will make their closing arguments on Thursday, and then Mr. Trump’s legal team is expected to present their defense to the charge the former president incited an insurrection on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

The lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, said Mr. Trump should come testify. The former president’s lawyers rejected the call.

