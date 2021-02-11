SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police on Thursday said a person suspected of shooting two others Tuesday night in the city’s Central District did not know the victims as police originally stated.

Police said in their online blog that the department initially received and released information indicating a possible relationship between the victims and the suspect, but it now appears there is no connection between them.

The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly shot two people near Jimi Hendrix Park, police said. The victims, who have also not been identified, were found in a parked vehicle, police said. The person then fired at officers and was killed when officers fired back, according to police.

One of the people allegedly shot by the suspect died on the way to the hospital and the other person was hurt. That person’s condition and the names of the officers involved haven’t been made public.

Police released two 911 calls Thursday, the first from 9:16 p.m. Tuesday in which the caller says a man wearing a red hat, black pants and black jacket is in the park shooting. A shooting victim also called 911 and can be heard saying, “We just got shot” and “My friend is dying.”

Police body cameras appear to show the suspect afterward walking toward officers who can be heard yelling, “Drop the gun, Seattle police,” before rapid-fire gunshots are heard.

Additionally, private surveillance video released appears to show the suspect walking up to a vehicle before the victims were shot.

This incident remains under investigation.

