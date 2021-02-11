Ali Alexander, an organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement that culminated in fellow supporters of former President Trump raiding the U.S. Capitol, plans to hold more protests, he said Wednesday.

Mr. Alexander, a right-wing activist previously known as Ali Akbar, also predicted that “a lot of people will end up rioting in a couple months” once his self-described “comeback” gets started.

The comments were made in a video that was broadcast live by Mr. Alexander through a new service called Trovo after weeks of relative silence resulting from him being punted from other platforms.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all banned Mr. Alexander last month in the aftermath of the Capitol being invaded by violent supporters of Mr. Trump, many carrying signs that said “Stop the Steal.”

Mr. Alexander has proudly described himself as having started the “Stop the Steal” movement, whose adherents believe the recent presidential election was “stolen” from Mr. Trump, its decisive loser.

Indeed, Mr. Alexander spoke and organized several “Stop the Steal” rallies leading up the Capitol being stormed on Jan. 6, the day Congress met to certify Mr. Trump‘s loss to President Biden.

“We’re going to convince them to not certify the vote on January 6 by marching hundreds of thousands, if not millions of patriots, to sit their butts in D.C. and close that city down,” Mr. Alexander said during a rally in Arizona in December. He later spoke at a protest in D.C. on the night of Jan. 5, where he started and led chants of “Trump won!” and “Stop the Steal!”

“1776 is always an option. These degenerates in the deep state are going to give us what we want or we’re going to shut this country down,” Mr. Alexander said then. “Our government should be afraid.”

Mr. Alexander has been comparatively silent in the weeks since the Capitol insurrection in part to being banned from several major social media services. But he said that will soon change.

“I’m going to get back and I’m going to do rallies against starting in March. I’m going to have indoor gatherings, in March, in Michigan, in Arizona, in Georgia, in Texas,” he said on Trovo.

“I’ve been licking my wounds, but I’ve been plotting. I’ve been planning. I’ve been scheming. Because we have to do away with this whole system,” Mr. Alexander said later.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged roughly 200 people so far in connection with the events of Jan. 6. The House of Representatives also impeached Mr. Trump for inciting an insurrection.

Prosecutors have not unsealed charges against Mr. Alexander related to “Stop the Steal” or the events on Capitol Hill, but he discussed the possibility in his latest video.

“If they want to charge me with a fake crime, if they want to martyr me, then I will meet them on that battlefield,” said Mr. Alexander.

“I’m going to keep trucking. I’ve licked my wounds. I’m pissed off. I am more pissed off than I was the night of the election which created stop the steal. We win, they lose. To God be the glory,” he added.

