JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A street shooting in northern New Jersey has left a woman dead and two men critically injured.

The shooting in Jersey City was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Police soon found the victims - Raven Harris, 30, of Jersey City, and two men ages 28 and 29 - in the area of Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue.

Harris was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The two men, whose names were not released, suffered “serious injuries” and remained hospitalized Thursday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, were not disclosed.

