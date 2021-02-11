The White House on Thursday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidelines on Friday that outline how schools can reopen safely, as President Biden faces pressure to get moving on his pledge to get kids back into the classroom.

“The president wants schools to open safety and in accordance with science,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “The next step is tomorrow.”

Teachers’ unions in major urban districts have resisted returning to in-person instruction, saying that more funding is needed to ensure that classrooms are properly ventilated, sanitized and socially distanced to protect instructors against the coronavirus.

The debate threatens to ensnare Mr. Biden, who is caught between union allies and frustrated parents who want to send their children back to school.

Mr. Biden was accused in recent days of backtracking on his school-reopening pledge after the White House said the plan was to have as few as 50% of schools open for in-person learning for as little as one day per week.

Ms. Psaki on Thursday said they will aim higher.

“The president will not rest until every school is open five days a week,” she said. “That is our goal, that is what we want to achieve.”

Ms. Psaki said the CDC guidelines will outline what that process will look like.

She also said Congress could help schools reopen by approving Mr. Biden‘s relief proposal, which contains funding for anti-coronavirus gear and infrastructure.

• Valerie Richardson contributed to this report.

