The White House on Thursday refused to slap down reports that President Biden is looking at restricting domestic travel, including to Florida, in order to stop the surge in coronavirus mutations.

The Miami Herald reported this week that the Biden administration is considering a crackdown on domestic travel, citing a growing sense of urgency over the spread of virus variants in states such as Florida and California.

“I have seen those reports,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the daily briefing. “We are always considering what steps are necessary to keep the American people safe.”

Ms. Psaki, though, said it is all a work in progress.

“No decisions have been made around additional public health measures that would change domestic travel considerations,” she said.

