Homeland Security will allow tens of thousands of migrants blocked by the Trump administration from jumping the border to enter the U.S. starting next week, erasing the brunt of a policy that had helped solve the last border surge.

The migrants are part of the Migration Protection Protocols, more commonly referred to as the “remain in Mexico” policy, which allowed border authorities who encountered illegal entrants to process and return them to Mexico to await their immigration court dates.

MPP had the effect of denying would-be illegal immigrants a foothold in the U.S., which sapped the incentive for people to make the attempt during the 2019 surge.

But the Biden administration has called the program a stain on America’s immigrant legacy, and immigrant-rights groups say people have been victimized while waiting in Mexico.

Some 25,000 people with active cases who are believed to be currently in Mexico will be admitted and granted that foothold in the U.S. while they await their cases. The program will begin admissions on Feb. 19.

“This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values,” said the new Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

The move comes even as Mr. Mayorkas indicated he is worried about creating a new surge of illegal immigration.

He warned people who weren’t part of the program, or who don’t still have an active immigration court case, not to queue up.

The department also issued a caution, in English and Spanish, to other would-be migrants that the move “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

Border Patrol agents say migrants already have gotten that impression from the more lenient posture of this administration, pointing to signs of a new Biden surge at the border.

