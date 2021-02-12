RENO, Nev. (AP) - A former ski instructor and ex-president of a youth football league at Lake Tahoe has been sentenced to more than four years in prison on charges related to sex acts with a child.

Anthony Coronado-Smith of Truckee, California, former president of the Truckee Pop Warner football league, was sentenced last week, the Sierra Sun reported on Friday.

After a lengthy trial in September, he pleaded no contest to sexual battery, using a minor for sex acts and annoying or molesting a child.

Truckee police arrested Coronado-Smith in June 2019. They said they found evidence of numerous electronic items related to his communication with juveniles at his residence.

According to court documents, between July 2017 and July 2018, Coronado-Smith annoyed or molested a minor under the age of 14. In December 2018 he committed a lewd act upon a second minor, also under the age of 14, police said.

In addition to his involvement with youth football, he was a ski-instructor at Northstar California Resort and a golf instructor at Lahontan Golf Club, according to the Sun.

