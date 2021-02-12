Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez has been arrested in Virginia after the FBI said he bragged online about smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He is due in federal court Friday.

Mr. Gonzalez, of Ventura, California, was arrested Monday, weeks after landing on the radar of the FBI, though the federal case against him was not made public until the eve of his court appearance.

The FBI was notified on Jan. 20, two weeks after the Capitol was stormed, by a relative of Mr. Gonzalez who recognized him being among the mobs involved, an FBI special agent said in a court filing.

In a court document filed Jan. 31, the FBI agent said the family member identified Mr. Gonzalez in publicly available YouTube videos that showed him smoking marijuana inside the Capitol Rotunda.

One of the videos, aptly entitled “The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker explains why he did it,” showed a person alleged to be Mr. Gonzalez being asked to explain why he is smoking weed in the Capitol. “Freedom,” the person replies.

Along with the YouTube footage, the FBI cited other videos uploaded to the Internet allegedly showing Mr. Gonzalez – recognizable by his beard, hat, fanny pack, backpack and American flag pants – smoking marijuana inside.

Indeed, the FBI said that additional witnesses provided investigators with a video that Mr. Gonzalez filmed and broadcasted online in which he narrated images and videos showing him in the Capitol.

At one point in the over hour-long video, the FBI agent said, Mr. Gonzalez showed viewers a clip, “where he pans the camera to himself in the Capitol Rotunda and yells, ‘time to smoke weed in here!’”

“Here it is, me blazing up at the Capitol,” Mr. Gonzalez said at one point during the video, the FBI agent wrote in a statement of facts filed in U.S. District Court for Washington.

Mr. Gonzalez told viewers that he smoked three joints during the rally held in support of former President Donald Trump shortly before the Capitol was stormed by his supporters, the FBI agent added.

Once inside the Capitol, Mr. Gonzalez said that he discovered that he was in possession of another eight joints, rolled and ready to be smoked, and started to hand them out, the agent added.

In the court filing, the FBI agent said investigators determined through records that Mr. Gonzalez had rented a residence in Alexandria, Virginia, near D.C., for the entire month of January.

Mr. Gonzalez had been scheduled to fly back to California on Feb. 1, the FBI agent added. Further details are likely to come to light during his detention hearing Friday in federal court in Norfolk.

The FBI alleges Mr. Gonzalez violated federal laws against trespassing on Capitol ground and engaging in disorderly conduct.

