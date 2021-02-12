WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia middle school teacher has been arrested after officials say he assaulted a student in a hallway in front of other teachers.

Rashad Carter was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children after the incident at Burke County Middle School in Waynesboro.

Carter remained jailed Friday with bail not yet set. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said that school resource deputies were told about the assault shortly after it happened. Besides witnesses, sheriff’s deputies say the assault was also recorded on video.

According to the Burke County Middle School website, Carter is a math teacher and interventionist for the school.

District officials tell WRDW-TV that Carter has worked for the district since 2007 and has been placed on administrative leave.

Superintendent Angela Williams says the district is cooperating with the investigation.

