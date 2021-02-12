Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump after serving as a loyal supporter.

Ms. Haley told Politico Mr. Trump will not run for federal office again and said the 45th president’s political star has come crashing down to Earth following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” the former South Carolina governor said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Ms. Haley, who served in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018, predicted that Mr. Trump is “going to find himself further and further isolated,” and said she is “angry” over the way Mr. Trump threw his loyal Vice President Mike Pence under the bus.

“I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him,” she said. “Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Ms. Haley said Mr. Trump’s businesses are suffering and that “he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have.”

“I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

