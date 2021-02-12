Military veterans and alleged militia members facing conspiracy charges in connection with breaching the U.S. Capitol planned for violence in the days and weeks before, prosecutors said Thursday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin, the top federal law enforcement officer in Washington, argued neither Thomas Edward Caldwell nor Jessica Marie Watkins should be released from custody.

In separate court filings supporting pretrial detention, Mr. Sherwin said each of the jailed co-defendants “harbors a doomsday mindset” and poses a danger to the community if released.

Mr. Caldwell, a Navy veteran from Berryville, Virginia, is alleged by the prosecution to be an organizer for the Oath Keepers, “a large but loosely-organized collection of various militia.”

Three days before the Capitol was raided on Jan. 6, Mr. Sherwin said that Mr. Caldwell sent a text message to a person he believed to be involved with the Three Percenters anti-government militia.

“Can’t believe I just thought of this: how many people either in the militia or not (who are still supportive of our efforts to save the Republic) have a boat on a trailer that could handle a Potomac crossing?” Mr. Caldwell allegedly said in the message. “If we had someone standing by at a dock ramp (one near the Pentagon for sure) we could have our Quick Response Team with the heavy weapons standing by, quickly load them and ferry them across the river to our waiting arms.”

Charging documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice allege Mr. Caldwell breached security barricades outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then climbed the steps of the building.

Mr. Caldwell was arrested on Jan. 19. A search of his residence that day uncovered a handwritten document, entitled “Death List,” containing the name of an election official, Mr. Sherwin said.

Additionally, Mr. Sherwin said that authorities found a flag on Mr. Caldwell‘s property containing the signatures of his co-defendants under the words “OHIO Regulars.”

Ms. Watkins, an Army veteran, is characterized by the government as being a “confirmed dues-paying member” of the Oath Keepers, in addition to belonging to the “Ohio State Regular Militia.”

In the memorandum recommended she remain in custody, Mr. Sherwin said that, before the Capitol was stormed, Ms. Watkins “indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump.”

“Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit,” Ms. Watkins allegedly said in a November text message cited by Mr. Sherwin. “If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can’t trust it.”

“Trump wants all able bodied Patriots to come,” Ms. Watkins said in another text message in December, according to the court filing. “[i]f Trump activates the Insurrection Act, I’d hate to miss it.”

Ms. Watkins was arrested on Jan. 17. She was taken into custody along with Donovan Ray Crowl, and both were subsequently charged, along with Mr. Caldwell, in an indictment unsealed on Jan. 27.

Charging documents filed against Ms. Watkins and Mr. Crowl, a former Marine, include photographs showing them inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Each of the three co-defendants faces charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.

A lawyer for Mr. Caldwell denied he belongs to the Oath Keepers. In a court filing Monday, Thomas K. Plofchan Jr. said Mr. Caldwell holds a government security clearance and has worked for the FBI.

Mr. Caldwell has an initial hearing and arraignment Friday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in U.S. District Court for D.C. It is not clear when the others will be arraigned, and court filings do not list attorneys for Ms. Watkins or Mr. Crowl who could be reached for comment.

