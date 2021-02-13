By - Associated Press - Saturday, February 13, 2021

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment in Iowa City.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports that police were dispatched Friday night to the scene in the city’s Longfellow Neighborhood and found a man dead.

Police said in a news release that a witness reported that three men had entered the residence, shot the victim and then fled.

The release said police aren’t releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified and an autopsy has been completed.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

