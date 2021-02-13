Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers who defended former President Donald Trump successfully in the Senate impeachment trial, said after the verdict Saturday that his family, home and law practice are “under siege” due to his representation of Mr. Trump.

“My home was attacked. I’d rather not go into it because it would encourage other people to do it more, but you know, I’ve had nearly 100 death threats,” he told reporters. “My home was attacked last night — windows broken, spray paint, really bad words spray-painted everywhere.”

Among the vandalism, someone spray-painted the word “traitor” on the driveway of his Philadelphia home.

Mr. van der Veen said he is “not a controversial guy.”

“I’m not politically minded, so to speak,” he said. “I’m a trial lawyer and I represent people’s interests in court. That’s what I do. I love doing it. And I’m disappointed that [vandalism] is the result of just me doing my job.”

He touted the acquittal as a major victory, but said it is time for the country to heal.

“I really wish this country would come into the middle,” Mr. van der Veen told Fox News.

He said of the former president, “The political witch hunt that the Democrats had thrown at him was defeated, so he should feel quite pleased.”

