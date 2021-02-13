House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her impeachment managers who lost the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed “cowardly” Republican senators who acquitted him.

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “They were afraid to defend their job and respect the institution in which they serve.”

She called the 57-43 vote for conviction “a good bipartisan statement” despite it falling 10 votes shy of the number required.

She criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for a “very disingenuous speech” slamming Mr. Trump after the verdict. Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, voted to acquit Mr. Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead House impeachment manager, said of the verdict, “it is what it is.”

“We did get Donald Trump to admit at least that he is a former president,” Mr. Raskin said. “This was the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in the history of the United States.”

