LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are increasingly using a strategy of deploying a large group of officers in one part of the metro area to spot drunken drivers and get them off the road.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stopped using DUI checkpoints and instead periodically deploys a large strike team of officers, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The idea is ”to got out and be hunters,” police Lt. Bret Ficklin said. “We want to take an active, proactive approach to finding DUI drivers. We’re sending resources around the whole area and actively look for DUI drivers.”

The strike team usually picks one Saturday night each month to send dozens of officers from multiple agencies into one area but this month chose a Sunday night to coincide with the Super Bowl.

“Historically, it’s a time when people get together, they want to have a good time,” Ficklin said. “That good time can include drinking alcohol or taking recreational drugs.”

Other agencies partnering with Las Vegas police that night in south and southeast Las Vegas were the Nevada Highway Patrol, Clark County school police and police from North Las Vegas and Henderson.

