The District will distribute a second round of personal protective equipment care packages to local businesses this week.

The city spent $1.7 million for essential supplies and will provide D.C. businesses with limited quantities of masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and sanitizer wipes, hand towels and surgical gowns.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed at Anacostia at Maple View Flats at 2228 Martin Luther King Ave. SE and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Distribution centers will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Businesses will need to complete a PPE sign-up form to receive a care package. After registration, businesses will receive confirmation and instructions for pick-up and need to bring their own boxes to carry supplies.

The care packages will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit https://coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo for more information.

