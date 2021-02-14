Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Donald Trump on Saturday of impeachment charges, but he joined Democrats in excoriating the former president’s handling of the events of that Jan. 6 — a critique that did not go unnoticed in the Trump camp.

“If only McConnell was so righteous as the Democrats trampled Trump and the Republicans while pushing Russia collusion bulls—- for 3 years or while Dems incited 10 months of violence, arson, and rioting,” tweeted the former president’s son, Don Jr.

“Yea then he just sat back and did jack s—-,” Mr. Trump J. tweeted to his followers.

The tweet came after Mr. McConnell said, “There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

The top Senate Republican said Mr. Trump is using the 74 million Americans who voted for him “as a kind of human shield against criticism.”

He said his vote against conviction was “a close question,” Mr. McConnell said of the Senate. “We are not free to work backward. We have no power to convict and disqualify a former officeholder who is now a private citizen.”

But he said former presidents are not immune from the criminal justice system.

— Dave Boyer

