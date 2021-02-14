The leader of a liberal political action committee said Sunday she thinks former President Donald Trump has gotten away with murder and that she is afraid of him and his supporters.

The Senate on Saturday acquitted Mr. Trump in his second impeachment trial of inciting the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of convicting him, 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for a conviction.

Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson told ABC’s “This Week” that she fears what will happen next.

“Donald Trump got away with murder, plain and simple,” the liberal PAC leader said. “And everybody’s calling procedural playbooks for that and there is no reason for that.

“If the Republicans had a Democrat in that seat, they would’ve broken the rules, created new rules, and they would’ve made it happen,” Ms. Simpson said. “And the idea that now he is emboldened, that the people who support him know that they can get away with this makes me afraid.”

Ms. Simpson said she thinks Mr. Trump is not intent on going away and neither will his supporters.

“Those folks are like ‘We got away with murder, we can do anything,’ and that makes me scared,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.