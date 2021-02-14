HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A 12-year-old was wounded in the head in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting over the weekend in Pennsylvania, police said.

Police in Swatara Township said in a statement that first responders were called to the scene just after noon Sunday.

Officers provided emergency aid to the wounded child, who was transported to Hershey Medical Center, police said. A condition report wasn’t immediately available.

Police said everyone involved has been identified and is cooperating with authorities. The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.