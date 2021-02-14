Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, said his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial reflects the views of voters in Mr. Cassidy’s state.

Mr. Cassidy, who won reelection in November alongside Mr. Trump, was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Mr. Trump on Saturday, when the Senate acquitted the former president of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Following his vote, the Republican Party of Louisiana’s executive committee said it voted unanimously to censure Mr. Cassidy.

“So you think you’ll eventually represent a majority view in Louisiana?” asked George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC’s “This Week.”

“You know, number one, I think I may already represent a majority view,” Mr. Cassidy said. “Number two, I was elected to uphold an oath to support and defend the Constitution. The majority of the people in Louisiana want that to be the case.”

Mr. Cassidy said he was “very confident” that more people will join his position as time passes and thinks that more Louisianans will do so after ascertaining the facts about the events surrounding the riot at the Capitol.

