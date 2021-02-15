PHOENIX (AP) - Police have identified a 17-year-old boy as the person killed during a weekend shooting at the Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police on Monday said Alejandro Martinez was pronounced dead at a hospital and an unidentified 20-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries but expected to survive.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams says the two were shot at about 1 p.m. Sunday inside the mall after getting in an argument over merchandise with an employee who was working at a kiosk. One of the shooting victims pulled out a handgun and the employee shot them.

Williams says the employee is cooperating with investigators as they try to determine exactly what happened and has not been arrested.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.