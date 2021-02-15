HONOLULU (AP) - Police have arrested the father of a missing 18-month-old girl and a second man on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Travis Rodrigues, 40, was taken into custody Saturday after he and his daughter, Kytana Acong, disappeared about two weeks ago. A 48-year-old man who was not immediately identified was arrested later in the day, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

A Honolulu police investigation determined “foul play was involved” in the girl’s disappearance before Rodrigues was found in the Ko Olina area on Oahu, authorities said.

Police said Friday that Kytana’s mother, Ashley Ancog, dropped the girl off with Rodrigues at his home on Jan. 31.

Rodrigues and the girl were not seen for several days afterward, and the family filed a missing persons report last week. Honolulu police searched his home Friday night.

The FBI is helping police in the investigation.

Rodrigues, who served time in federal prison for felony drug and weapons convictions, is also known as Travis Heffelinger and Travis Heffelfinger.

The toddler’s grandmother, Lisa Mora, said Saturday that her daughter and Kytana came to live with her in March and stayed until a month ago. Mora said she has never met Rodrigues.

Mora has posted videos of Kytana on social media and made an impassioned online plea last week for help finding the girl.

“She is a happy, bright, normal child. She is always curious, playing and laughing. She loves music, playing with the dogs,” Mora said. “It’s hard because she’s really trusting.”

