INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have advanced a measure that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the process.

A Republican-dominated committee voted Monday in favor of a bill including the so-called “abortion reversal” provision, along with a requirement for notarization of a parent’s signature allowing an abortion for a girl younger than 18 years old.

Abortion opponents argue the bill ensures that women who may change their minds about ending their pregnancies have information about stopping the process. Abortion-rights supporters maintain doctors would be forced to provide dubious information to their patients.

Another legislative committee on Monday endorsed repealing the state law requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public.

The bill would allow any resident to carry a handgun unless for reasons including previous felony convictions, being under a restraining order or having dangerous mental illnesses. The state police superintendent and some other police leaders have testified against the measure, saying it would eliminate a valuable screening tool identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t possess handguns.

The full Indiana House could vote on both bills in the coming week.

