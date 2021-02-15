Those who support former President Donald Trump don’t appear to be going anywhere.

“What Washington elites don’t understand is that Trumpism is much bigger than former President Trump. Trumpism is a broad and growing repudiation of oligarchical billionaires, giant companies censoring our lives, international companies selling out American values to make a buck in a Communist Chinese dictatorship,” wrote former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in a column for Fox News.

“Trumpism is a rejection of radical social values being imposed on our children as early as 5 or 6 years of age,” he said.

“It is a recognition that American bureaucracy so incompetent that a Nigerian cyber criminal gang stole $600 million from Washington State — and the incompetent official that presided over the fraud, Suzi Levine, has now been nominated by Biden for a major job at the Department of Labor overseeing $9 billion a year. (This is cronyism at its worst. She and her husband gave the Biden campaign and Democrat organizations $400,000.),” Mr. Gingrich observed.

“Nothing the left can say will shake the tens of millions of Americans’ belief that the elites despise them, the bureaucrats bully and cheat them, and the news media lies to them,” he said.

WHAT ELSE WAS GOING ON

“Democrats used their impeachment pursuit against former President Donald Trump as an attempt to ‘equate’ 75 million Americans who voted for Trump” with those who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol just over six weeks ago.

So said Rep. Mike Johnson, Louisiana Republican, in an interview on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Sunday.”

“They really wanted to use impeachment as a vehicle. They wanted to equate all those tens of millions of Trump‘s voters and all of his supporters and everybody who came to the Trump rally — they wanted to equate all of those people with the couple of hundred criminals who came in and ransacked the Capitol,” Mr. Johnson said.

Democrats, he added, are trying to “raise ‘cancel culture’ to a constitutional level.”

BORDER AGENTS RESCUE MOTHER, NEWBORN

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the Mission, Texas, area have rescued a Honduran woman who had given birth in the heavy brush near the Rio Grande after receiving information about a “woman in distress” on Friday night as the local temperature plunged to 30 degrees during a winter snap that’s rare for South Texas.

“An agent found and confirmed the woman had given birth. The agent relayed his location and immediately requested Emergency Medical Services. Other agents arrived on scene including a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician who provided aid to the woman and child,” the federal agency said in a report released Monday.

“Agents wrapped the woman and child in Mylar blankets and placed them in a Border Patrol vehicle until EMS arrived on scene. The woman and baby were eventually turned over to EMS who transported the pair to a nearby hospital,” the report said, adding a comment about the contributing factors leading up to the new mother’s situation.

“Human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements,” the agency said.

MEANWHILE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Let’s go local about an issue that has worried GOP officials for quite sometime.

“The New Hampshire Department of Justice refuses to investigate the largest voting machine counting error in state history,” reports Jim Hoft, founder of The Gateway Pundit, a news and opinion site.

“A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 New Hampshire House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted every Republican by roughly 300 votes,” he says.

“We spoke with Dr. David Strang M.D., the Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member, New Hampshire GOP. David told The Gateway Pundit that the Republican candidates in Windham had 6% of their total votes removed by the Dominion-owned voting machines. According to Dr. Strang, these same Dominion-owned machines are used in 85% of the towns in New Hampshire. What makes the New Hampshire results even more suspect: Republicans flipped the New Hampshire Senate from 14-10, Democrat, to 14-10 Republican in 2020,” Mr. Hoft notes.

“Republicans flipped the New Hampshire House from 230-156 majority Democrat to 213-187 Republican majority in 2020! Yet, Joe Biden, who was 4th in the Democratic primary and Kamala Harris, who did not make it to the Democratic primary, won the state 52.7% to 45.4% to [Donald] Trump. These results are impossible,” Mr. Hoft declares.

“Republican state Senator Bob Giuda is now calling out state officials for their dereliction of duty,” he concludes.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

There are those who think that the melodramatic, much ballyhooed impeachment No. 2 of Donald Trump will barely register on the political radar by the time the 2022 midterms come rolling in.

“Will impeachment even be a blip in the 2022 battle for Senate control?” asks Roll Call.

“We’ll see what happens. I think the election is going to be about issues. I think the Biden administration is doing so many things that are killing jobs that it’s all going to be about job creation,” Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, told the news organization.

POLL DU JOUR

• 48% of U.S. adults say the U.S. government should be “doing more” to fight domestic terrorism; 29% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 68% of Democrats agree.

• 17% overall say the government “is doing enough” to fight domestic terrorism; 23% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say the government “is doing too much” to fight domestic terrorism; 23% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall are not sure about the issue; 26% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 6-9.

