FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man has been found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a southeastern Michigan hotel.

The stabbing occurred during a fight late Sunday with another man who was arrested in the hotel’s lobby in Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County sheriff’s office said Monday.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for injuries from the fight. He was being held in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said the two 25-year-old men, both from Monroe, had been together earlier in the evening. Their names were not immediately released.

Frenchtown Township is about 34 miles (54 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

