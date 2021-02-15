The Utah Republican Party refused to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to convict former President Donald Trump.

The party issued a statement Monday taking some thinly-veiled shots at other state parties and defending both Mr. Romney vote and the acquittal vote by Utah’s other Republican senator, Mike Lee.

Utah GOP out with a statement supportive of both Mitt Romney and Mike Lee on impeachment: “The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought.” pic.twitter.com/WzfYrsn7Lt — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 15, 2021

“The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought,’” the Utah party said in a statement.

Some Utah Republicans have reportedly circulated a censure resolution declaring Mr. Romney an “agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

But the party statement made clear that would not happen.

“As 2021 begins, we look neither to the past, nor to be punitive,” the statement concluded.

“There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah,” the party said.

The Utah Republican Party also took digs at some of the censure resolutions passed by other state parties at their lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict Mr. Trump over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Disagreement is natural and healthy in a party that is based on principles — not on persona,” the statement said.

