Sen. Mitt Romney is facing blowback in Utah over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the violent Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The Salt Lake Tribune’s “The Rundown” newsletter reported Monday that a petition is circulating online calling for Mr. Romney’s censure and suggesting he is “an agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

State and local Republican parties have used and threatened censure as a way to punish Republicans that broke ranks to join Democrats in their second impeachment push.

“Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney has prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform,” the petition reads.

The Tribune newsletter reported the petition knocks Mr. Romney for being the sole Republican to vote to impeach Mr. Trump in the first trial and for voting against Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s legislative push declaring the process unconstitutional.

The petition also says: “Whereas, Senator Williard Mitt Romney appears to be an agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

