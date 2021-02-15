BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota lawmakers on Monday killed a bill meant to prevent the release of police mugshots.

The proposal by Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, of Fargo, would have made booking photos confidential unless the arrestee became a fugitive from justice, failed to appear in court or was convicted of an offense related to the arrest.

There also was an exception for “a compelling public safety or law enforcement interest warranting release.”

The House tally was three votes short of moving the legislation on to the Senate, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Supporters of the measure said mugshots live forever online and cause distress for people who are arrested but never charged with a crime. Opponents said the bill would infringe upon the public’s right to know and eliminate a practice that can help deter or solve crimes.

Republican Rep. Pat Heinert, of Bismarck, a former Burleigh County sheriff, said mugshots help people recognize fugitives and people potentially involved in crimes.

“It’s important to law enforcement. It’s important to people in our communities that they stay protected, and this is one way to help them,” Heinert said.

Roers Jones, who is an attorney, said media have other avenues to find photos of arrestees, such as social media or church directories.

