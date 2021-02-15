The social media platform Parler said Monday that it would make its return to the web this week, after more than a month away from regular function.

Amazon Web Services took Parler offline last month after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol amid concerns that the platform hosted dangerous content that would lead to real-world violence. Apple and Google also removed the app from their app stores.

Parler said on Monday that existing users will be able to use the website in its first week back online, with new users able to join in the following week.

“When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever,” Mark Meckler, Parler interim CEO, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back. Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay.”

Parler’s last CEO, John Matze, was fired after the company was taken offline. Mr. Matze and the social media platform he helped create feuded over whether a new content moderation approach was necessary. Parler’s announcement on Monday said the company’s executive committee is searching for a permanent CEO.

Parler said its return is not reliant upon Big Tech, but did not immediately respond to request for comment for details about its relaunch.

