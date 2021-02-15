CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man was charged with murder following a shooting that reportedly stemmed from a crash over the weekend, authorities said.

Police in Pierce Township near Cincinnati said they were called to a condominium complex near Royal Oak Golf Course just after 11 p.m. Sunday and found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the University Hospital Medical Center where he died, police said.

Before officers arrived, a man called 911 and said “he had shot a male after the male struck his vehicle,” authorities allege in court documents.

Cody Austin Crawford, 27, of Loveland, who had remained at the scene, was arrested on a murder charge and was taken to the Clermont County Jail. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney; a message seeking comment could not be left Monday at numbers listed in his name.

Township police, county prosecutors and the county coroner’s office are investigating.

