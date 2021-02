PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) - State Police are investigating a shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that injured a three-year-old boy.

Authorities said the shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The toddler appeared to have been struck by a bullet that entered his bedroom from outside of the home.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. His condition was not disclosed.

