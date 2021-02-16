Interest in a third political party is intensifying and now has reached an unprecedented level of approval according to a new Gallup poll.

“Americans’ appetite for a third party has never been greater in Gallup’s nearly two decades of polling on the subject, and now a majority of Republicans are joining the usual majority of independents in wanting that option,” wrote senior editor Jeffrey M. Jones in an analysis released Monday.

“Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults say the ‘parties do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed,’ an increase from 57% in September,” he said.

The survey found that 63% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 46% of Democrats support the creation of a third party.

“That represents a dramatic shift for Republicans since last September when 40% favored a third party,” Mr. Jones said.

“Republicans’ record desire for a third party comes at a time when they are deciding whether to remain loyal to Trump or to move on from him,” he continued.

“Currently, 68% of Republicans prefer that Trump remain the party leader, while 31% want the party to have a new leader. Republican-leaning independents, however, are divided, with 47% wanting Trump to continue leading and 51% preferring a new voice.”

The poll of 906 U.S. adults was conducted Jan. 21-Feb. 2.

