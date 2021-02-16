New Yorkers could potentially have legal marijuana delivered to their door if a plan that Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed Tuesday is supported by fellow Democrats in control of the state legislature.

Mr. Cuomo released amendments to his latest plan for legalizing marijuana in New York, which his office said is projected to create more than 60,000 jobs and spur $3.5 billion in economic activity.

If and when New York legalizes marijuana sales, as Mr. Cuomo proposed in his annual budget address last month and in years before, he now recommends “delivery services” be permitted to operate.

“As social and economic equity are the bedrock of Governor Cuomo‘s proposal, delivery services offer a low-cost entry point into the industry, particularly in communities which have been especially impacted by the war on drugs,” Mr. Cuomo‘s office said in a statement. “Recognizing this, the Governor is amending his proposal to allow for the permitting of delivery services as a way to open up access to this new industry even further so more New Yorkers can participate as it grows.”

Local governments within New York state would be able to opt-out from permitting delivery services to operate within their jurisdiction if the latest plan from Mr. Cuomo is passed and proposed.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, but most states have legalized its usage for medicinal purposes. Several have also legalized recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana, but not New York yet.

In addition to allowing delivery services to operate, the amendments from Mr. Cuomo include new details for a proposed $100 million social equity fund and reduced penalties for illegal sales.

“Our comprehensive approach to legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provides the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also enables us to directly support the communities most impacted by the war on drugs by creating equity and jobs at every level, in every community in our great state,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement.

Mr. Cuomo, New York’s governor since 2011, has been on board with legalizing marijuana since late 2018. The state Assembly and Senate, however, have failed to find common ground with him about how to proceed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.