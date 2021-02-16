CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are calling a man’s death a homicide after his body was found in a recreational vehicle that was parked across from NASCAR’s Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the victim was identified as Tyrus E. Winslow, 49, of Concord. The vehicle he was in was at a campground that is across from the speedway. It is about 12 miles north of uptown Charlotte.

The body was reported to investigators on Sunday. They found Winslow in a “camper/RV,” parked at the privately owned Glenwood Acres RV Park.

“At this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation,” the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A cause of death has not been released. A representative of the RV park said they are not releasing a statement at this time.

No events were scheduled at the speedway. Charlotte Motor Speedway is among NASCAR’s premier tracks and is affiliated with series of on-site campgrounds. But Glenwood Acres RV Park is not among them.

