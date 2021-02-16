The former head of the U.S. Capitol Police and other security officials will testify before the Senate next week in the first major hearing on the siege at the U.S. Capitol last month, leaders of two committees said Tuesday.

The former Chief of U.S. Capitol Police Steven Sund, former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and Doorkeeper Michael Stenger and former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving will all testify before the Senate.

All three men resigned in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, amid questions about their preparations and knowledge of plans by former President Donald Trump’s supporters to cause chaos while Congress certified the results of the 2020 election.

Acting Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III will testify before a joint hearing between the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senate Rules committees on Feb. 23.

The hearing will “examine the security failures that led to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” the committees said in a statement.

It is the first major congressional hearing on the riot that occurred when a violent mob of supporters of Mr. Trump forced their way into the building.

The mayhem resulted in the deaths of five people, including four Trump supporters. Two of the deaths were attributed to a heart attack and stroke, while a Georgia woman was trampled to death while the crowd clashed with police.

Also killed during the attack were Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot while trying to enter the House chamber, and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. The cause of his death has not been made public by Washington’s Medical Examiner.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.